Danville: Young residents invited to 'Fairy Hunt' downtown

A gaggle of magical fairies can be found hidden throughout the town of Danville, and town staff have invited younger community members to join a "Fairy Hunt" and help locate all the fairies scattered at local businesses in downtown Danville.

Launched as a part of a summer initiative to get community members outside and exploring the town's many offerings, Danville's Fairy Hunt is following the magical theme of its current outdoor art exhibit "Shrumen Lumen" -- which features giant illuminated mushroom statues -- while offering young residents a fun and imaginative adventure in downtown.

Fairies have been hidden along Railroad Avenue, Hartz Avenue, Prospect Avenue and Front Street, with each fairy possessing a mason jar filled with lights. Fairy hunters can count up all of the locations and head to the Town Green at 420 Front St. where they can report how many they found at a fairy door hidden in one of the trees on the green.

Hunters who correctly locate the number of fairies will be entered into a raffle for prizes from local participating businesses.

Fairy hunters can start their quests by visiting www.danville.ca.gov/findthefun where they will find instructions and printables to get them started. The website also has fairy cut-outs that participants can print, decorate and pin to the "Wish Trees" -- which town staff say have the powers to hear participants wishes -- at the Town Green.