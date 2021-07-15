News Digest: Swalwell staffing changes | Musical cabaret coming to LPC | Glazer's Nonprofit of the Year

"Yardena and Mallory both have an outstanding record of service and bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team," Swalwell said in a statement. "I'm delighted to have these two women leading my office and know that with them at the helm, we will continue to deliver for the good people of California's 15th District. I am grateful for Michael's service and leadership and wish him the best of luck in his new role with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi."

Swalwell also promoted his district director Mallory De Lauro to become his new district chief of staff. A member of the congressman's staff since 2015, De Lauro previously worked there as a constituent services representative and manager.

First, Swalwell announced the hiring of Yardena Wolf, former vice president of the New York office of political consulting firm Berger Hirschberg Strategies, as his new chief of staff after his prior chief of staff, Michael Reed, left for a job as senior adviser to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco).

"It's a privilege to lead the dedicated team working for CA-15 in district, and temporarily extending that leadership in Washington, D.C.," De Lauro said. "I look forward to preparing our team for the chapter ahead before returning to my roots in California."

De Lauro, who was lived most of her life in Swalwell's district, holds a law degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento and a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Riverside.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Congressman Swalwell's office at such a pivotal time for our democracy," Wolf said. "I'm honored that I've been entrusted to lead such a capable and thoughtful team, and look forward to serving the people of California's 15th district in this capacity."

Born in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and raised in Corvallis, Ore., Wolf graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in political science and completed her certificate at the Women's Campaign School at Yale University. She also served as the national finance director for Swalwell's short-lived presidential campaign in 2019.

Additionally, Swalwell is working to hire a new communications director with Natalie Edelstein's departure June 30 to become deputy communications director for U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.). His office hopes to have a new hire on board by the end of July.

Nguyen said the titular song, "For the First Time in Forever" has "just the appropriate and long awaited sentiment we all share and crave."

"We are pleased and grateful to have been able to assemble a cast of diverse and talented performers made up of LPC theater students, a few locally-accomplished actors and one phenomenal high school student," faculty member and the show's director, Vinh G. Nguyen, said in a statement. "We hope that you will come join us for a weekend of celebration, music and theater under the stars. We can't wait to sing for you."

"The First Time in Forever," running from July 22-25, will feature the eponymous song from the animated movie "Frozen," as well as songs from popular musicals such as "Waitress," "Little Shop of Horrors" and "Mean Girls." It is the first production with live audiences for the Livermore community college since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

"We're thankful to Senator Steven Glazer for selecting us and recognizing our efforts to ensure that vulnerable communities have access to vaccines, testing, and other healthcare services they need and desire," La Clínica CEO Jane García said in the press release.

The founding group opened the community-based storefront clinic in East Oakland, with an aim to make sure that every person had secure access to high-quality, culturally appropriate healthcare, regardless of their ability to pay.

"I am proud to honor La Clínica for its vital work in providing much needed health services when the coronavirus pandemic was at its worst," Glazer, whose district includes the Tri-Valley, said in a recent press release. "We are indebted to nonprofit organizations like La Clínica, which are fulfilling a truly critical mission that is so valuable to us all."

The sites for La Clínica are in the district's most underserved areas with the highest need for healthcare services. Their six locations in 7th District are in Oakley, Pittsburg and Concord with three medical sites, two dental offices and a mental health clinic.

La Clínica has been vital to Contra Costa County's vaccination efforts, collaborating with county health officials to make COVID-19 testing and vaccinations easier for communities of color and other underserved segments of the community, according to Glazer's office.

Masks are required for unvaccinated guests and recommended for vaccinated people, as well. The program is sponsored by LPC viticulture and wine technology program, which will be selling wine by the glass during the event.

Live performances will be July 22-25 at 8 p.m. each night, with tickets costing $15 to $20. Audiences will be outside and socially distanced in boxed-seating locations of up to four people.

The show will be performed first at the outdoor amphitheater at Las Positas, and then be made available for on-demand viewing the following week.

"For most of us, a production of this nature has been much anticipated and needed," he said. "We are building this whole cabaret around the themes of hope and joy -- showcasing our wonderful performers in upbeat musical numbers that aim to both celebrate and uplift the human spirit."

News Digest: Swalwell staffing changes | Musical cabaret coming to LPC | Glazer's Nonprofit of the Year