San Ramon: City holding academy to teach residents how cities are planned

San Ramon is bringing back its Citizens' Planning Academy this fall, to teach residents everything about how cities plan and how those plans shape the community.

Beginning Sept. 13, the city will host five consecutive Monday evening sessions (depending on COVID-19 health restrictions that may be in place). The series will culminate with a mock planning commission meeting for a theoretical project, where participants serve as planning commissioners, developers, and residents.

Topics will include the nuts and bolts of planning; the balance of housing, transportation and open space; demystifying the planning process; the planning process in real time; and the mock planning commission meeting. There will also be a tour of the city on a yet-to-be-determined Saturday morning.

Classes run from 6:30-9 p.m. and will be held at San Ramon City Hall. After the series, there will be an official recognition of the participants at a future city council meeting.

The classes are free, but space is limited to 20 residents, 18 and over. Applications and more information can be found at https://bit.ly/3rbbrXY.