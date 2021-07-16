News

San Ramon: City holding academy to teach residents how cities are planned

Applications available now; sessions limited to 20

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 16, 2021, 3:35 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

San Ramon is bringing back its Citizens' Planning Academy this fall, to teach residents everything about how cities plan and how those plans shape the community.

Beginning Sept. 13, the city will host five consecutive Monday evening sessions (depending on COVID-19 health restrictions that may be in place). The series will culminate with a mock planning commission meeting for a theoretical project, where participants serve as planning commissioners, developers, and residents.

Topics will include the nuts and bolts of planning; the balance of housing, transportation and open space; demystifying the planning process; the planning process in real time; and the mock planning commission meeting. There will also be a tour of the city on a yet-to-be-determined Saturday morning.

Classes run from 6:30-9 p.m. and will be held at San Ramon City Hall. After the series, there will be an official recognition of the participants at a future city council meeting.

The classes are free, but space is limited to 20 residents, 18 and over. Applications and more information can be found at https://bit.ly/3rbbrXY.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

San Ramon: City holding academy to teach residents how cities are planned

Applications available now; sessions limited to 20

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 16, 2021, 3:35 pm

San Ramon is bringing back its Citizens' Planning Academy this fall, to teach residents everything about how cities plan and how those plans shape the community.

Beginning Sept. 13, the city will host five consecutive Monday evening sessions (depending on COVID-19 health restrictions that may be in place). The series will culminate with a mock planning commission meeting for a theoretical project, where participants serve as planning commissioners, developers, and residents.

Topics will include the nuts and bolts of planning; the balance of housing, transportation and open space; demystifying the planning process; the planning process in real time; and the mock planning commission meeting. There will also be a tour of the city on a yet-to-be-determined Saturday morning.

Classes run from 6:30-9 p.m. and will be held at San Ramon City Hall. After the series, there will be an official recognition of the participants at a future city council meeting.

The classes are free, but space is limited to 20 residents, 18 and over. Applications and more information can be found at https://bit.ly/3rbbrXY.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.