Assault rifles confiscated during SWAT-aided arrest in Alamo

An Alamo man accused of committing an aggressive domestic assault and armed robbery in Pleasant Hill was arrested during a highly visible police response that included the region's SWAT team last week, according to authorities.
Investigators seized multiple assault rifles currently banned under state law, along with several gun components prohibited under federal law as well as handguns, while serving search and arrest warrants at the man's home in Alamo on Thursday, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department.
The man, whose name was withheld from public release at this point in the investigation, was described as 41 years old and recently moved to Alamo from Concord, according to Pleasant Hill police Lt. Matt Kristic.
"Formal charges are pending filing with our DA's office," Kristic told DanvilleSanRamon.com on Friday afternoon. "Further information should be available by early next week."
The investigation began on Tuesday with a report of a domestic violence aggravated assault and armed robbery that occurred in the 2200 block of Contra Costa Boulevard in Pleasant Hill, according to police.
Investigators would determine their suspect was located at a home in Alamo, leading them to pursue search and arrest warrants. "Based on the high-risk nature of the armed and dangerous suspect, the Central Contra Costa County SWAT team was called-in for the service of these warrants," police said.
Pleasant Hill detectives and the SWAT team, with assistance from other agencies, served the warrants at the Alamo residence on Thursday. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident, police said.
"The search and arrest warrants were served at this house as we had reason to believe he and evidence of the crimes committed in the city of Pleasant Hill could be found at that residence," Kristic said.
Investigators allegedly found multiple illegally possessed guns, including three assault rifles currently banned under California law, as well as several federally prohibited firearm components. The resident was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.
Also assisting in the investigation and warrant service were the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol air unit, Contra Costa County Safe Streets Task Force and San Ramon Police Department.
