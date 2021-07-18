Assault rifles confiscated during SWAT-aided arrest in Alamo

An Alamo man accused of committing an aggressive domestic assault and armed robbery in Pleasant Hill was arrested during a highly visible police response that included the region's SWAT team last week, according to authorities.

Investigators seized multiple assault rifles currently banned under state law, along with several gun components prohibited under federal law as well as handguns, while serving search and arrest warrants at the man's home in Alamo on Thursday, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department.

The man, whose name was withheld from public release at this point in the investigation, was described as 41 years old and recently moved to Alamo from Concord, according to Pleasant Hill police Lt. Matt Kristic.

"Formal charges are pending filing with our DA's office," Kristic told DanvilleSanRamon.com on Friday afternoon. "Further information should be available by early next week."

The investigation began on Tuesday with a report of a domestic violence aggravated assault and armed robbery that occurred in the 2200 block of Contra Costa Boulevard in Pleasant Hill, according to police.