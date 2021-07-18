One killed, three wounded in Walnut Creek shooting

Police are investigating after one person was fatally shot and three others injured early Sunday in Walnut Creek.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired about 1:40 a.m. on SOS Drive, a short street between North Main Street and Interstate 680.

They found four gunshot victims, police said. One person died at the scene and three others were hospitalized.

Police did not release any other details about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Walnut Creek police Detective Gerstner at 925-256-3578.