News

One killed, three wounded in Walnut Creek shooting

Few details revealed about fatal encounter on SOS Drive

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 18, 2021, 7:03 pm 0

Police are investigating after one person was fatally shot and three others injured early Sunday in Walnut Creek.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired about 1:40 a.m. on SOS Drive, a short street between North Main Street and Interstate 680.

They found four gunshot victims, police said. One person died at the scene and three others were hospitalized.

Police did not release any other details about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Walnut Creek police Detective Gerstner at 925-256-3578.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

One killed, three wounded in Walnut Creek shooting

Few details revealed about fatal encounter on SOS Drive

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 18, 2021, 7:03 pm

Police are investigating after one person was fatally shot and three others injured early Sunday in Walnut Creek.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired about 1:40 a.m. on SOS Drive, a short street between North Main Street and Interstate 680.

They found four gunshot victims, police said. One person died at the scene and three others were hospitalized.

Police did not release any other details about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Walnut Creek police Detective Gerstner at 925-256-3578.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.