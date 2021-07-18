News

San Ramon: Cyclist sustains serious injuries in collision with vehicle

Police continue to investigate circumstances

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 18, 2021, 10:48 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital with major injuries after colliding with a vehicle in the Dougherty Valley on Saturday afternoon, according to the San Ramon Police Department.

Multiple calls came to the San Ramon Valley 911 Communications Center around 2:50 p.m. Saturday to report a vehicle collision involving a bicyclist in the area of Dougherty and North Monarch roads, according to San Ramon police Lt. Tami Williams.

"The collision involved one vehicle and a single bicyclist. The bicyclist sustained major injuries and was transported to the hospital," Williams said.

The driver of the vehicle cooperated with police, and neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to have been a factor based on the preliminary investigation, according to Williams.

Additional details about the circumstances of the collision were not available as of Sunday evening. The identities of the involved parties were not released.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

"The San Ramon Police Department's Traffic Unit is conducting a thorough investigation of this incident," said Williams, who encouraged any potential witnesses to contact San Ramon PD at 925-973-2700.

The intersection of Dougherty and North Monarch roads was closed for several hours during the police investigation and crash cleanup.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

San Ramon: Cyclist sustains serious injuries in collision with vehicle

Police continue to investigate circumstances

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 18, 2021, 10:48 pm

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital with major injuries after colliding with a vehicle in the Dougherty Valley on Saturday afternoon, according to the San Ramon Police Department.

Multiple calls came to the San Ramon Valley 911 Communications Center around 2:50 p.m. Saturday to report a vehicle collision involving a bicyclist in the area of Dougherty and North Monarch roads, according to San Ramon police Lt. Tami Williams.

"The collision involved one vehicle and a single bicyclist. The bicyclist sustained major injuries and was transported to the hospital," Williams said.

The driver of the vehicle cooperated with police, and neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to have been a factor based on the preliminary investigation, according to Williams.

Additional details about the circumstances of the collision were not available as of Sunday evening. The identities of the involved parties were not released.

"The San Ramon Police Department's Traffic Unit is conducting a thorough investigation of this incident," said Williams, who encouraged any potential witnesses to contact San Ramon PD at 925-973-2700.

The intersection of Dougherty and North Monarch roads was closed for several hours during the police investigation and crash cleanup.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.