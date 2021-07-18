San Ramon: Cyclist sustains serious injuries in collision with vehicle

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital with major injuries after colliding with a vehicle in the Dougherty Valley on Saturday afternoon, according to the San Ramon Police Department.

Multiple calls came to the San Ramon Valley 911 Communications Center around 2:50 p.m. Saturday to report a vehicle collision involving a bicyclist in the area of Dougherty and North Monarch roads, according to San Ramon police Lt. Tami Williams.

"The collision involved one vehicle and a single bicyclist. The bicyclist sustained major injuries and was transported to the hospital," Williams said.

The driver of the vehicle cooperated with police, and neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to have been a factor based on the preliminary investigation, according to Williams.

Additional details about the circumstances of the collision were not available as of Sunday evening. The identities of the involved parties were not released.