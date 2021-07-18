News

Thunderstorm forecast prompts red flag warning for Bay Area hills, mountains

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 18, 2021, 12:08 pm 0

A red flag warning for the Bay Area's drought-parched hills and mountains remains in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

Thunderstorms could bring some moisture but also the potential for dry lightning and increased fire danger for the East Bay Hills, North Bay mountains, Diablo Range and the Santa Cruz mountains, the National Weather Service said.

The thunderstorms are most likely Sunday afternoon through early Monday afternoon, and could also bring gusty and erratic winds.

The red flag warning is effective from 5 p.m. Sunday (July 18) through 5 p.m. Monday (July 19), the weather service said.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Thunderstorm forecast prompts red flag warning for Bay Area hills, mountains

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 18, 2021, 12:08 pm

A red flag warning for the Bay Area's drought-parched hills and mountains remains in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

Thunderstorms could bring some moisture but also the potential for dry lightning and increased fire danger for the East Bay Hills, North Bay mountains, Diablo Range and the Santa Cruz mountains, the National Weather Service said.

The thunderstorms are most likely Sunday afternoon through early Monday afternoon, and could also bring gusty and erratic winds.

The red flag warning is effective from 5 p.m. Sunday (July 18) through 5 p.m. Monday (July 19), the weather service said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.