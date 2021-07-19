Danville council to talk town finances and pandemic recovery

The Town Council is scheduled to review Danville's financial situation during its public meeting on Tuesday, where staff from Chandler Asset Management will provide an update on the town's quarterly investment report.

Chandler Asset Management staff say that while national finances are still recovering from major hits taken during the coronavirus pandemic, there is some room for optimism as the national economy is trending in a positive direction.

"The U.S. economy continues to recover and while some pockets of the economy remain dislocated, real gross domestic product is approaching pre-pandemic levels," Chandler Asset Management staff said in their report to the town.

"The recovery has been fueled by robust fiscal spending, accommodative monetary policy and a swift vaccine rollout. These factors are beginning to moderate but should continue to provide tailwinds for the economy in the coming quarters," they added.

The slowing vaccination rates in the country and the recent spike in infections leave some areas for concern, staff said, but future federal spending should help continue a robust economic recovery.