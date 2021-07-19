Dublin council to decide on signage for new Cambria Hotel project

The city would require its refund no later than when it approves the first utility meter for the 90,700-square-foot hotel. The council approved the development deal June 2, including a community development component that includes the sign, transient occupancy taxes and streetscape improvements.

The council will decide whether to spend $200,000 on the sign, which Rubicon will reimburse the city once the hotel project moves forward. In case it does not, the city has already paid for its sign.

A staff report for Tuesday's council meeting says developer Rubicon Property Group wants to construct and install the new sign before pulling permits for the hotel, to ensure it Is in place before tenants move into the former Hooters site.

The four-story, 138-room hotel will be built at 7944-7950 Dublin Blvd. The site includes the former Hooters restaurant, which will be remodeled to add a drive-thru component for future use by a new tenant.

The first phase is expected to be ready by fall 2023 and accommodate 1,300 students in the rapidly growing East Dublin area. It will include academic towers, a gymnasium, visual and performing arts classrooms, administrative and counseling space, a football field, a track, and tennis courts.

The Dublin Unified School District broke ground on what will be its second high school in September 2020. The $258.2 million project will be built in two phases on the 23.46-acre site, located between Central Parkway and Dublin Boulevard, where Grafton Street and Finnian Way intersect.

The Dublin City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday (July 20) at the council chambers, located at Dublin City Hall, 100 Civic Plaza. The meeting can be accessed virtually at the Dublin YouTube channel or by going to the city's website here .

The council is also expected to formalize the rezoning of two other area sites: the 2-acre East Ranch property and the 2.5-acre GH PacVest property.

The necessary $158 million in phase 1 funding comes from 2016's Measure H, and includes all related improvements. Phase 2 will be funded by $92 million from 2020's Measure J. An additional $8.2 million will come from developer fees.

The council will have to rezone the site from neighborhood commercial to public/semi-public, amending the city's general plan and East Dublin Specific Plan, which the council approved June 15. Tuesday's action is considered a formality and will officially change the land use designation.

Phase 2, which doesn't have a completion date yet, would accommodate another 1,200 students. It will include an additional academic tower, a theater, an aquatic complex, and stadium bleachers.

Dublin council to decide on signage for new Cambria Hotel project

City to also formalize zoning change for Emerald High School site