Man arrested after van catches fire at end of police pursuit from Pleasanton to San Ramon

A Tri-Valley man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after allegedly leading Pleasanton police on a chase that ended when his van caught fire shortly after driving over a spike strip in San Ramon.

The arrestee -- a 60-year-old man from Pleasanton -- eventually surrendered with his vehicle engulfed in flames and a Pleasanton police K-9 unit on scene to help with the apprehension, according to San Ramon police Lt. Tami Williams.

The incident crossed into the San Ramon city limits just before 2 a.m. Saturday, with the Pleasanton Police Department requesting assistance with a pursuit of a vehicle entering San Ramon police's jurisdiction, according to Williams.

Police deployed a spike strip on Bollinger Canyon Road, which the suspect's van drove over and then continued moving westbound for about another quarter-mile before coming to rest near the North Gale Ridge Road intersection, Williams said.

"The suspect attempted to flee, however the vehicle was incapacitated and the vehicle began overheat, causing a fire to ignite," the lieutenant said. "Pleasanton PD was on scene with their K9 unit to assist with the apprehension. The vehicle quickly became engulfed in flames, forcing the driver to exit the vehicle."