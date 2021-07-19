More than $7B in rent, utility relief now available for Californians

More than $7 billion is now available for California residents behind on their rent and utility payments after state officials approved the funding in recent days, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

The state will use $5.2 billion of the funding to pay 100 percent of outstanding rent payments that residents still owe because of lost income during the pandemic.

The remaining $2 billion will support residents who have unpaid water and utility bills. The state will also subsidize rent and utility payments for some low-income residents over the next two months.

"COVID is not taking the summer off," Newsom said during a briefing Wednesday in Southern California. "We still have a lot of work to do, so the impacts are still being felt and they're very real."

Californians have already filed more than 100,000 applications requesting more than $1 billion in rental assistance, according to state officials.