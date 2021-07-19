News

Red flag warning canceled as weather conditions improve

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Jul 19, 2021, 6:49 am 0
The thunderstorms anticipated Monday in the Bay Area are now unlikely to show up at all.

The National Weather Service canceled a red flag warning, which it issues when warm temperatures, very low humidity and strong winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

The red flag warning had been issued from 5 p.m. Sunday through 5 p.m. Monday due to forecast thunderstorms that could bring some moisture but also the potential for dry lightning and increased fire danger for the East Bay Hills, North Bay mountains, Diablo Range and the Santa Cruz mountains, the NWS said.

"Much of the monsoonal moisture tracked offshore overnight and did not result in thunderstorm activity," read a statement the service issued early Monday that was shared by the Santa Rosa Fire Department on Twitter at 5:36 a.m. Monday.

