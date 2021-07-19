San Ramon: Day care center for 200+ children up for review by Planning Commission

A new 13,545-square-foot day care facility with a capacity for up to 224 children is set to be debated Tuesday evening by the San Ramon Planning Commission.

Proposed to be located on property that is part of the Bollinger Crossing shopping center at 18080 San Ramon Valley Blvd., the Primrose Day Care center would primarily serve infants through school-aged children with 28 staff members at any given time.

As presented by early childhood education franchise Primrose Schools, the San Ramon site's operating hours would run from 6:30 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Nine parking stalls for pick-up and drop-off purposes would be located in the front of the building, with drop-off hours running from 6:30-9 a.m. (peak hour anticipated from 7:30-8:30 a.m.) and pick-up times running from 3-6 p.m. (peak hour anticipated from 4:30-5:30 p.m.).

San Ramon planning specialist Salmana Shah said in a staff report that the project is not anticipated to significantly increase traffic in the area, finding that "the average delay at the San Ramon Valley Blvd. and Bollinger Canyon Rd. intersection will increase by no more than 5 seconds and the traffic impact is less than significant as all major intersections continue to operate at the same level of service."