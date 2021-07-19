Walnut Creek: Council to see proposal for low-income micro-houses

The Walnut Creek City Council will hear from the city's homeless task force and the founder of a housing nonprofit about bringing a small "village" of micro-houses to Grace Presbyterian Church, just outside Rossmoor.

The council won't take any action, but provide input and direction to staff on possible next steps in the process.

A city staff report says "The Bay Area continues to be faced with a housing supply and affordability crisis that has been decades in the making. Over time, the production of housing in the region has not been sufficient to accommodate its growing population and employment."

The report also cites declining state and federal resources for affordable housing as another major factor in the ongoing housing crisis, which the pandemic has only made worse.

"As a result, the Bay Area has one of the most severe housing shortages of any of the nation's large metro areas," it says.