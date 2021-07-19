News

Walnut Creek: Council to see proposal for low-income micro-houses

Info session on concept to put small 'village' at church site near Rossmoor to help homeless

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Mon, Jul 19, 2021, 2:13 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Walnut Creek City Council will hear from the city's homeless task force and the founder of a housing nonprofit about bringing a small "village" of micro-houses to Grace Presbyterian Church, just outside Rossmoor.

The council won't take any action, but provide input and direction to staff on possible next steps in the process.

A city staff report says "The Bay Area continues to be faced with a housing supply and affordability crisis that has been decades in the making. Over time, the production of housing in the region has not been sufficient to accommodate its growing population and employment."

The report also cites declining state and federal resources for affordable housing as another major factor in the ongoing housing crisis, which the pandemic has only made worse.

"As a result, the Bay Area has one of the most severe housing shortages of any of the nation's large metro areas," it says.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Many cities are turning toward micro-housing, including Oakland, Berkeley, Hayward, and Livermore. Typically, such developments are pre-fabricated and feature communal restrooms and kitchen areas, with all buildings held to state building and fire standards. Residents are usually screened by partner organizations working to help low-income and homeless people.

Walnut Creek is working with HomeAid of Northern California, Firm Foundation Community (FFCH), and Hope Solutions (formerly Contra Costa Interfaith Housing).

The Walnut Creek concept would feature dwellings ranging from 174 to 225 square feet of living space, on property owned by faith-based establishments - usually in parking lots. The homes would be installed over six to eight weeks, assembled onsite with 10-15-year-leases.

"Each unit would be affixed to a foundation and would provide permanent service-enriched housing for unsheltered individuals and small families (one to two people per unit)," the report says. Monthly rents would not exceed rents that are affordable to households earning up to 50 percent of area median income.

The city's zoning laws don't currently cover such housing and would need changing (there are designations for emergency low income and transitional housing), but micro-housing isn't considered short term). The city would likely either create a new land designation or come up with a new kind of special use permit.

The staff report says, if everything proceeds as planned, the project could officially apply for a development application this fall.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Walnut Creek: Council to see proposal for low-income micro-houses

Info session on concept to put small 'village' at church site near Rossmoor to help homeless

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Mon, Jul 19, 2021, 2:13 pm

The Walnut Creek City Council will hear from the city's homeless task force and the founder of a housing nonprofit about bringing a small "village" of micro-houses to Grace Presbyterian Church, just outside Rossmoor.

The council won't take any action, but provide input and direction to staff on possible next steps in the process.

A city staff report says "The Bay Area continues to be faced with a housing supply and affordability crisis that has been decades in the making. Over time, the production of housing in the region has not been sufficient to accommodate its growing population and employment."

The report also cites declining state and federal resources for affordable housing as another major factor in the ongoing housing crisis, which the pandemic has only made worse.

"As a result, the Bay Area has one of the most severe housing shortages of any of the nation's large metro areas," it says.

Many cities are turning toward micro-housing, including Oakland, Berkeley, Hayward, and Livermore. Typically, such developments are pre-fabricated and feature communal restrooms and kitchen areas, with all buildings held to state building and fire standards. Residents are usually screened by partner organizations working to help low-income and homeless people.

Walnut Creek is working with HomeAid of Northern California, Firm Foundation Community (FFCH), and Hope Solutions (formerly Contra Costa Interfaith Housing).

The Walnut Creek concept would feature dwellings ranging from 174 to 225 square feet of living space, on property owned by faith-based establishments - usually in parking lots. The homes would be installed over six to eight weeks, assembled onsite with 10-15-year-leases.

"Each unit would be affixed to a foundation and would provide permanent service-enriched housing for unsheltered individuals and small families (one to two people per unit)," the report says. Monthly rents would not exceed rents that are affordable to households earning up to 50 percent of area median income.

The city's zoning laws don't currently cover such housing and would need changing (there are designations for emergency low income and transitional housing), but micro-housing isn't considered short term). The city would likely either create a new land designation or come up with a new kind of special use permit.

The staff report says, if everything proceeds as planned, the project could officially apply for a development application this fall.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.