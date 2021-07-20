News

Judge orders Danville police officer to stand trial for manslaughter in on-duty shooting

Firearm charge dismissed for lack of proof during preliminary hearing

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 20, 2021, 4:48 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Danville Police Officer Andrew Hall, center, heads into his preliminary hearing at the A. F. Bray Courthouse in Martinez on July 20 for the death of Laudemer Arboleda. (Photo by Harika Maddala/Bay City News)

Danville Police Officer Andrew Hall will stand trial on a voluntary manslaughter charge in the 2018 shooting death of Laudemer Arboleda, but a judge threw out a charge of assault with a semi-automatic weapon, saying at a preliminary hearing Tuesday the prosecutor didn't adequately prove the gun used was technically semi-automatic.

Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Terri Mockler said there wasn't enough evidence showing Hall's claim of self-defense in firing 10 bullets at Laudemer was legitimate to warrant dismissing the manslaughter charge before trial. Hall's defense team argued that Arboleda was driving his car at Hall, and the shooting may have saved his life.

Laudemer Arboleda’s mother, Jeannie Atienza, enters the at the A. F. Bray Courthouse in Martinez on July 20 for Danville Police Officer Andrew Hall’s preliminary hearing. Hall was ordered to stand trial for killing Arboleda. (Photo by Harika Maddala/Bay City News)

Mockler said there wasn't enough evidence that Arboleda was committing a violent felony, nor did he have a violent history.

"The car itself was not aimed at Deputy Hall," Mockler said, after reviewing video tape of the incident for at least the second time Tuesday.

Hall, who was working as a Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy assigned to the Danville Police Department at the time under the town's contract for police services, will be formally arraigned in Contra Costa County Superior Court on Aug. 9.

Hall was also involved in a fatal shooting of a transient man in Danville earlier this year.

On March 11, Hall responded to reports of a man throwing rocks onto Interstate 680 from the Sycamore Valley Road overpass. The sheriff's office said 32-year-old Tyrell Wilson approached Hall near the overpass with a folding knife, arguing Hall shot Wilson in self-defense. The shooting is still being investigated.

