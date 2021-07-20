San Ramon: Cyclist hospitalized after collision ID'd as New York Jets assistant coach

"Greg is an amazing father and husband whose passion for life can be felt in all his interactions with people," they added. "He is our rock and biggest supporter, pushing us to all strive to better ourselves each day with constant love and inspiration. While many know him for his achievements as a coach, his impact as a father and husband are far greater. We are so fortunate to have him in our lives."

"We are sincerely thankful to all those who have continued to reach out and provide support -- it has meant the world to us. We ask that you continue to pray for Greg and our family during this time," the Knapp family said in a statement released through the Jets on Tuesday.

Family and police have confirmed the cyclist seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle on Dougherty Road over the weekend was Greg Knapp, a longtime assistant coach in the National Football League currently working for the New York Jets.

The driver of the vehicle cooperated with police, and neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to have been a factor based on the preliminary investigation, according to Williams.

The vehicle was driving northbound on Dougherty Road in the right-most lane at an unknown speed while the bicyclist -- later identified as Knapp -- was also traveling northbound on Dougherty. It appears the collision occurred within the bike lane, according to Williams, who also confirmed Tuesday that Knapp was wearing a helmet while riding.

Williams confirmed the driver of the vehicle was a 22-year-old man from Danville, but she withheld the driver's name at this stage of the investigation -- a common policy for Tri-Valley law enforcement agencies unless and until criminal charges were to be filed in a traffic case.

The cause of the Saturday afternoon collision remains under investigation, according to San Ramon police Lt. Tami Williams. She previously told DanvilleSanRamon.com that the preliminary investigation indicated the cyclist was fully within the designated bike lane when the crash occurred.

"Greg is such an amazing individual it is hard to imagine the challenge facing him and his family. Greg's fun nature, kind disposition, and wealth of knowledge has allowed him to make genuine connections with all of our coaches, players and staff since he has been here," Saleh said in a statement. "I ask that you keep him in your prayers as we all pull for him to recover from this horrific accident."

He earned a championship ring as quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. He was hired in January to be the pass game specialist for the New York Jets under new head coach Robert Saleh, a former 49ers' defensive coordinator.

Knapp, who played quarterback at Sacramento State where he also later coached, joined the NFL coaching ranks with the 49ers in 1995, rising to be their offensive coordinator from 2001 to 2003. He has also worked as offensive coordinator for the then-Oakland Raiders (two stints), Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks.

The primary factors and cause of the collision are still being investigated by the San Ramon police traffic unit, according to Williams. Any potential witnesses can contact San Ramon PD at 925-973-2700.

San Ramon: Cyclist hospitalized after collision ID'd as New York Jets assistant coach

'We are sincerely thankful to all those who have continued to reach out and provide support,' Knapp family says