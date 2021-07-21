East Bay Parks receives $13.5M from state for forest management, wildfire prevention

The East Bay Regional Park District received $13.5 million from the state last week to improve its ability to fight wildfires and remove fuels like dead and dying trees, district officials said Thursday.

The district will use $10 million of the direct appropriation to remove potential fuels from parks around the region while the remaining $3.5 million will be used to buy and replace fire-combating equipment like the district's aging helicopter.

According to the district, Sens. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) and Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) proposed the $10 million in funding while Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) proposed the equipment funding.

The appropriation was made available after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $100 billion funding package on July 12.

"EBRPD has more than 1,500 acres of dead or dying trees affected by drought and climate change conditions that need immediate attention," EBRPD Fire Chief Aileen Theile said in a statement, adding that the district is "shovel ready" to begin the necessary forest management projects.