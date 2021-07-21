News

San Ramon Regional Medical Center recognized for pandemic services

Danville and San Ramon issue proclamations citing hospital's exemplary work during COVID-19 pandemic

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 21, 2021, 4:47 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The town of Danville and city of San Ramon each presented San Ramon Regional Medical Center with official proclamations, recognizing the hospital for its services during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo courtesy of SRRMC)

After more than a year of severe trials and tribulations brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, San Ramon Regional Medical Center has been honored by the local communities it serves for its exemplary efforts conducted during a chaotic time.

Official proclamations from the town of Danville and city of San Ramon have been issued to San Ramon Regional, recognizing the hospital's efforts in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, while also serving the communities plethora of other needs.

"The nurses, physicians and employees performed countless heroic duties to combat the COVID-19 pandemic; providing care with bravery, dedication and compassion, sometimes at risk to their own health; and the hospital provided COVID-19 testing to countless members of the San Ramon community," reads San Ramon's recognition, which was signed by Mayor Dave Hudson.

"The hospital’s employees and medical staff members tirelessly cared for many COVID-19 positive patients with compassion and selflessness," added Danville's recognition, signed by Mayor Renee Morgan. "The hospital also offered COVID-19 testing to the community and administered thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccines… The Danville Town Council on the occasion of National Hospital Week does hereby thank and celebrate the members of the San Ramon Regional Medical Center team for their dedication and contributions to our community."

While many organizations were shut down during the pandemic, the staff of San Ramon regional were among the residents who were forced to jump into the fray. Treating residents who were ill from COVID-19, while still providing the other services needed to heal community members.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

According to Contra Costa County Health Services, as of Wednesday 73,662 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the region since the pandemic's outbreak, as well as 825 deaths. County health added that currently 67 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 countywide.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local covid news. Become a member today.
Join

San Ramon Regional Medical Center recognized for pandemic services

Danville and San Ramon issue proclamations citing hospital's exemplary work during COVID-19 pandemic

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 21, 2021, 4:47 pm

After more than a year of severe trials and tribulations brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, San Ramon Regional Medical Center has been honored by the local communities it serves for its exemplary efforts conducted during a chaotic time.

Official proclamations from the town of Danville and city of San Ramon have been issued to San Ramon Regional, recognizing the hospital's efforts in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, while also serving the communities plethora of other needs.

"The nurses, physicians and employees performed countless heroic duties to combat the COVID-19 pandemic; providing care with bravery, dedication and compassion, sometimes at risk to their own health; and the hospital provided COVID-19 testing to countless members of the San Ramon community," reads San Ramon's recognition, which was signed by Mayor Dave Hudson.

"The hospital’s employees and medical staff members tirelessly cared for many COVID-19 positive patients with compassion and selflessness," added Danville's recognition, signed by Mayor Renee Morgan. "The hospital also offered COVID-19 testing to the community and administered thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccines… The Danville Town Council on the occasion of National Hospital Week does hereby thank and celebrate the members of the San Ramon Regional Medical Center team for their dedication and contributions to our community."

While many organizations were shut down during the pandemic, the staff of San Ramon regional were among the residents who were forced to jump into the fray. Treating residents who were ill from COVID-19, while still providing the other services needed to heal community members.

According to Contra Costa County Health Services, as of Wednesday 73,662 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the region since the pandemic's outbreak, as well as 825 deaths. County health added that currently 67 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 countywide.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.