San Ramon Regional Medical Center recognized for pandemic services

After more than a year of severe trials and tribulations brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, San Ramon Regional Medical Center has been honored by the local communities it serves for its exemplary efforts conducted during a chaotic time.

Official proclamations from the town of Danville and city of San Ramon have been issued to San Ramon Regional, recognizing the hospital's efforts in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, while also serving the communities plethora of other needs.

"The nurses, physicians and employees performed countless heroic duties to combat the COVID-19 pandemic; providing care with bravery, dedication and compassion, sometimes at risk to their own health; and the hospital provided COVID-19 testing to countless members of the San Ramon community," reads San Ramon's recognition, which was signed by Mayor Dave Hudson.

"The hospital’s employees and medical staff members tirelessly cared for many COVID-19 positive patients with compassion and selflessness," added Danville's recognition, signed by Mayor Renee Morgan. "The hospital also offered COVID-19 testing to the community and administered thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccines… The Danville Town Council on the occasion of National Hospital Week does hereby thank and celebrate the members of the San Ramon Regional Medical Center team for their dedication and contributions to our community."

While many organizations were shut down during the pandemic, the staff of San Ramon regional were among the residents who were forced to jump into the fray. Treating residents who were ill from COVID-19, while still providing the other services needed to heal community members.