News

Tri-Valley police ready for National Night Out

Register block parties soon for Aug. 3 event

by Leila Touati / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 21, 2021, 3:31 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Tri-Valley police departments are preparing for National Night Out, an annual community event promoting safety and unity, that will take place Aug. 3 from 5-8 p.m.

National Night Out logo. (Contributed image)

To celebrate the National Night Out this year, neighborhoods are recommended to throw COVID-conscious parties, such as block parties or barbecues outside. Police and fire departments' personnel and elected officials will visit and pass by events that are registered in their city.

Most local police departments started celebrating the event around 20 years ago. This year, police in the Tri-Valley are excited to participate in-person again.

"We're looking forward to getting out and meeting with the members of our community," Dublin Police Chief Garrett Holmes said. "It's been a rough time during COVID-19 with all the restrictions, and we're looking forward to having some meaningful conversations and interactions with the members of our community."

Sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is aimed to strengthen the ties between neighborhoods and police departments, and create support for anti-crime and anti-drug programs.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

For information on throwing a safe party, visit the Alameda County Public Health Department website.

To register a party in Dublin: register here no later than this Sunday (July 25) at 5 p.m.

To register a party in Pleasanton, register here before Friday (July 23).

To register an event in Livermore, visit here as soon as possible.

To register an event in San Ramon, register here before Monday (July 26).

For residents in Danville, email Danville PD crime prevention specialist Amy Ballock at [email protected] to register.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Tri-Valley police ready for National Night Out

Register block parties soon for Aug. 3 event

by Leila Touati / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 21, 2021, 3:31 pm

Tri-Valley police departments are preparing for National Night Out, an annual community event promoting safety and unity, that will take place Aug. 3 from 5-8 p.m.

To celebrate the National Night Out this year, neighborhoods are recommended to throw COVID-conscious parties, such as block parties or barbecues outside. Police and fire departments' personnel and elected officials will visit and pass by events that are registered in their city.

Most local police departments started celebrating the event around 20 years ago. This year, police in the Tri-Valley are excited to participate in-person again.

"We're looking forward to getting out and meeting with the members of our community," Dublin Police Chief Garrett Holmes said. "It's been a rough time during COVID-19 with all the restrictions, and we're looking forward to having some meaningful conversations and interactions with the members of our community."

Sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is aimed to strengthen the ties between neighborhoods and police departments, and create support for anti-crime and anti-drug programs.

For information on throwing a safe party, visit the Alameda County Public Health Department website.

To register a party in Dublin: register here no later than this Sunday (July 25) at 5 p.m.

To register a party in Pleasanton, register here before Friday (July 23).

To register an event in Livermore, visit here as soon as possible.

To register an event in San Ramon, register here before Monday (July 26).

For residents in Danville, email Danville PD crime prevention specialist Amy Ballock at [email protected] to register.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.