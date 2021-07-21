Tri-Valley police ready for National Night Out

Tri-Valley police departments are preparing for National Night Out, an annual community event promoting safety and unity, that will take place Aug. 3 from 5-8 p.m.

To celebrate the National Night Out this year, neighborhoods are recommended to throw COVID-conscious parties, such as block parties or barbecues outside. Police and fire departments' personnel and elected officials will visit and pass by events that are registered in their city.

Most local police departments started celebrating the event around 20 years ago. This year, police in the Tri-Valley are excited to participate in-person again.

"We're looking forward to getting out and meeting with the members of our community," Dublin Police Chief Garrett Holmes said. "It's been a rough time during COVID-19 with all the restrictions, and we're looking forward to having some meaningful conversations and interactions with the members of our community."

Sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is aimed to strengthen the ties between neighborhoods and police departments, and create support for anti-crime and anti-drug programs.