Sheriff's office to talk immigration enforcement at TRUTH Act forum

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office plans to review its immigration enforcement actions during its annual TRUTH Act Virtual Community Forum on Tuesday (July 27), where sheriff's representatives will discuss immigration related policies and actions conducted during 2020.

A mandatory forum for law enforcement agencies throughout California, the TRUTH Act Virtual Community Forum will give residents the opportunity to ask county law enforcement officers about their enforcement activities related to immigration, as well as their interactions with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Signed into law by then-Gov. Jerry Brown on Sept. 28, 2016, The TRUTH Act (Assembly Bill 2792) is geared toward providing "know your rights" information to the state's immigrant community members who may be the target of ICE agents -- with an additional objective being to bring transparency to the way local and federal immigration is enforced in local communities.

The forum will host simultaneous interpretation in Spanish and English. Residents can make a request for language accommodations by contacting the Clerk of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors' Office.

Written public comments can be sent via email to [email protected]