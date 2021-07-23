San Ramon announces new temporary public art program

The city of San Ramon is looking for artists for their new temporary public art program, "Upcycle Your HeART Out: Coming Out of COVID-Signs of Hope."

The program will use upcycled election signs, painted and primed white, in which artists can paint or draw over. The signs, completed with the artwork, will be displayed in an outdoor gallery in San Ramon.

This year, the theme "Coming Out of COVID" signifies the celebration of a difficult yet important period of time coming toward an end as well as the lessons learned from it. The opportunity of expression through art along with the outdoor art exhibit allows for local artists to be engaged in the community and for the community to view the reflections of its residents.

The city outlined five objectives with the new temporary public art program, citing accessibility to all in the community, visual enjoyment in local parks, opportunities for artist participation, encouragement to go outside and view artworks, and examples of upcycling and reusing materials.

To participate, artists must be residents of Alameda or Contra Costa counties and be 16 years old or older. Aspiring participants need to submit an application at bit.ly/2TTn5dT by Aug. 4. The application asks for basic information, description of self as artist and explanation of participation, images of previous work samples, and proposed designs on the upcycled election sign.