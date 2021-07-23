News

Southbound I-680 express lane from Martinez to Walnut Creek to begin toll operations Aug. 20

Toll hours will be 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 23, 2021, 4:31 pm 0
The Metropolitan Transportation Commission has announced that an express lane along an 11-mile stretch of southbound Interstate 680 from Martinez through Walnut Creek will begin charging tolls next month.

The tolling operations will begin at 5 a.m. on Aug. 20 and will connect with the existing 11-mile express lane from Rudgear Road in Walnut Creek to Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon, according to the MTC.

To use the express lane, drivers must have a FasTrak toll tag, with carpoolers needing a FasTrak Flex toll tag set to the 2 or 3+ position. People driving solo can pay half-price toll if they have eligible clean-air vehicles and have a FasTrak CAV toll tag.

The express lane operates from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and tolls fluctuate depending on the level of traffic on the highway.

People can visit 511.org to learn more about the express lanes or to sign up for FasTrak.

