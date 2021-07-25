News

BART reports being ahead of schedule on bond-funded infrastructure projects

Agency says more than 25% of projects from Measure RR are done

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 25, 2021, 4:01 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

More than one-quarter of the infrastructure projects on which BART is working with Measure RR funding have now been completed, exceeding the agency's timeline projections from when the measure went before voters in 2016.

The agency is currently working on more than 120 infrastructure repair and improvement projects and has already invested roughly $866 million from Measure RR, which authorized BART to issue bonds totaling $3.5 billion to replace aging rail and track components, some of which are more than 40 years old, and modernize the transit system's stations.

BART officials credited the COVID-19 pandemic as the agency's opportunity to hasten its infrastructure improvements, as BART's track workers were able to do more than they otherwise would have over the last year while the system's hours and ridership were reduced.

As of March 2021, BART has utilized Measure RR funds to replace 34 miles of track rail, 27 miles of electrical cables and improved the safety of the platform edges at seven different stations.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important political news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

BART reports being ahead of schedule on bond-funded infrastructure projects

Agency says more than 25% of projects from Measure RR are done

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 25, 2021, 4:01 pm

More than one-quarter of the infrastructure projects on which BART is working with Measure RR funding have now been completed, exceeding the agency's timeline projections from when the measure went before voters in 2016.

The agency is currently working on more than 120 infrastructure repair and improvement projects and has already invested roughly $866 million from Measure RR, which authorized BART to issue bonds totaling $3.5 billion to replace aging rail and track components, some of which are more than 40 years old, and modernize the transit system's stations.

BART officials credited the COVID-19 pandemic as the agency's opportunity to hasten its infrastructure improvements, as BART's track workers were able to do more than they otherwise would have over the last year while the system's hours and ridership were reduced.

As of March 2021, BART has utilized Measure RR funds to replace 34 miles of track rail, 27 miles of electrical cables and improved the safety of the platform edges at seven different stations.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.