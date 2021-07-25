News

Danville celebrating with annual Harry Potter Birthday Bash

This year's event includes new 'Hogwarts Art Contest'

by Anna Hsu / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 25, 2021, 4:10 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The town of Danville is ready to celebrate its annual Harry Potter Birthday Bash, inviting Harry Potter enthusiasts and residents alike to have a fun time on the literary character's birthday this Saturday (July 31).

A letter of acceptance to the birthday bash reads, "We're pleased to inform you that you have been accepted at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Term begins on July 31. Wear your House colors/robes and bring your wand, if you wish."

In previous years, the celebration has consisted of story walks downtown, "Harry Potter" movie showings, a "Fantastic Beasts" scavenger hunt, "O.W.L.s" and "N.E.W.T.s" trivia tests and more.

This year, the celebration will feature "Dobby Sock Hunt" and "Monster Book of Monsters" take-home craft kit. The activities and pickup will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Danville Community Center and Town Green.

The instructions for the "Dobby Sock Hunt" can be picked up from participating local businesses or public places including Danville Chocolates, Sweet Street, Danville Library, Danville Senior Center, Danville Community Center and Village Theatre & Art Gallery. Decorated socks are hidden in each location and participants go on a scavenger hunt to look for them all.

Pre-registration is needed for the "Monster Book of Monsters" craft kit, which costs $5 and can be purchased on the Danville Rec Guide with activity code 29611.

Residents can also participate in Harry Potter trivia and how-to videos on Danville’s recreation, arts, and community services department social media page @danvilleparksca on Instagram.

A new addition to the celebration this year is the "Hogwarts Art Contest." Hogwarts-inspired artwork can be submitted to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Saturday (July 31) for a chance to be featured on next year's Harry Potter Birthday Bash.

