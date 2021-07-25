Danville celebrating with annual Harry Potter Birthday Bash

The town of Danville is ready to celebrate its annual Harry Potter Birthday Bash, inviting Harry Potter enthusiasts and residents alike to have a fun time on the literary character's birthday this Saturday (July 31).

A letter of acceptance to the birthday bash reads, "We're pleased to inform you that you have been accepted at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Term begins on July 31. Wear your House colors/robes and bring your wand, if you wish."

In previous years, the celebration has consisted of story walks downtown, "Harry Potter" movie showings, a "Fantastic Beasts" scavenger hunt, "O.W.L.s" and "N.E.W.T.s" trivia tests and more.

This year, the celebration will feature "Dobby Sock Hunt" and "Monster Book of Monsters" take-home craft kit. The activities and pickup will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Danville Community Center and Town Green.

The instructions for the "Dobby Sock Hunt" can be picked up from participating local businesses or public places including Danville Chocolates, Sweet Street, Danville Library, Danville Senior Center, Danville Community Center and Village Theatre & Art Gallery. Decorated socks are hidden in each location and participants go on a scavenger hunt to look for them all.