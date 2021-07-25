News

Danville Senior Center presenting 'Buzz Sessions'

Free lecture series covers range of relevant topics

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

The Danville Senior Center is bringing back its "Buzz Sessions" lecture series. (Photo courtesy of town of Danville)

The Danville Senior Center has announced the return of its popular free lecture series "Buzz Sessions," which will once again be offered for in-person visitors.

Set to be held at the town's Senior Center on Tuesday mornings, Buzz Sessions offers local residents the opportunity to learn about topics on a variety of subjects, as well as practical issues that can help improve a person's everyday life, according to town officials.

Upcoming topics include a "2021 Income and Estate Tax Survival Workshop," "Technology Tools for the Caregiver," "Journey to Wellness -- A Functional Medicine Approach Using Natural Treatments," "Premier Travel 2021" and "How to Avoid Holiday Scammers."

A complete list of Buzz Sessions, dates, and topics through the end of the year can be found at www.danville.ca.gov/seniors.

Buzz Sessions is set to begin Tuesday (July 27) at 10 a.m. All participants, age 55 and up are welcome to register by calling 925-314-3430 or online at www.danville.ca.gov/recguide.

Town staff say the Danville Senior Center will be offering two lectures per month through the end of the year; however, Buzz Sessions will return to a weekly Tuesday morning schedule in January.

