Danville Senior Center presenting 'Buzz Sessions'

The Danville Senior Center has announced the return of its popular free lecture series "Buzz Sessions," which will once again be offered for in-person visitors.

Set to be held at the town's Senior Center on Tuesday mornings, Buzz Sessions offers local residents the opportunity to learn about topics on a variety of subjects, as well as practical issues that can help improve a person's everyday life, according to town officials.

Upcoming topics include a "2021 Income and Estate Tax Survival Workshop," "Technology Tools for the Caregiver," "Journey to Wellness -- A Functional Medicine Approach Using Natural Treatments," "Premier Travel 2021" and "How to Avoid Holiday Scammers."

A complete list of Buzz Sessions, dates, and topics through the end of the year can be found at www.danville.ca.gov/seniors.

Buzz Sessions is set to begin Tuesday (July 27) at 10 a.m. All participants, age 55 and up are welcome to register by calling 925-314-3430 or online at www.danville.ca.gov/recguide.