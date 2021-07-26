County board to take fresh look at ban on vaping products

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will take another look at its 2019 ban on the sale of vaping products that haven't been reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, cannabis vaping products and flavored tobacco in unincorporated areas.

In May, the board asked county health officials to come back with information on what's changed since the ban, including updated safety information on new products and updated state and federal regulations.

In a staff report for Tuesday's meeting, officials are offering the board four potential options moving forward.

The first option, which health officials are recommending, is to maintain the current prohibitions on the sale and delivery of flavored cannabis and "cannabis electronic smoking devices and cannabis e-liquids."

The second option is to direct staff to draft a new ordinance allowing the sale and delivery of all cannabis electronic smoking devices and e-liquids, except flavored liquids, which typically target children.