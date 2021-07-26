County supervisors to debate hemp growing rules

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will decide whether to create an ordinance requiring industrial hemp growers in unincorporated areas to obtain permits from the county, and to establish cultivation standards.

Supervisors will also decide whether to allow industrial hemp cultivation in certain zoning districts with a land-use permit.

The county adopted a moratorium on new industrial hemp growing in November 2020, after people living near a handful of East Contra Costa industrial grow sites complained about odor, lights, and other factors.

Supervisors have since extended the moratorium twice, with the current ban in place until Sept. 30. County staff has since worked with state and federal officials to develop regulations for the county.

Growing hemp commercially has been legal in Contra Costa since 2018, when the first five growers were permitted. Hemp has many commercial uses, including food, clothing, medicine, building materials, and more. But neighbors soon complained they weren't warned hemp growers were coming to the area and that growers were violating permitting conditions.