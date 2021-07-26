San Ramon: Council set to hear update on TRAFFIX program

The San Ramon City Council is set to discuss safe transportation for local school students when officials present an annual update on the Measure J Traffic Congestion Relief Agency TRAFFIX program on Tuesday.

Having provided bus services for 1,700 students annually in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District since 2009, city staff say services halted during the pandemic as schools transitioned to remote learning, but new COVID-safe policies were later initiated in order to continue services for when schools began returning to the physical classroom.

"(After returning to in-person learning) students were required to wear masks, maintain social distance, and TRAFFIX limited student capacity on each bus. As TRAFFIX navigates into school year 2021-22, TRAFFIX will abide with COVID-19 policies to ensure district policies are in place while riding the bus," TRAFFIX coordinator Megan Wilkerson said in a staff report to the council.

City staff added that once schools return for the new school year on Aug. 10, TRAFFIX is set to continue service to all 11 local schools utilizing 39 bus routes.

Wilkerson added that pass rates are $475 for middle and high school students and $425 for elementary students.