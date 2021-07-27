News

Danville mayor to discuss digital fraud during 'Town Talks' presentation

Morgan, special guests seek to help residents avoid becoming victims of online scams

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 27, 2021, 10:50 pm
Danville Mayor Renee Morgan plans to once again meet virtually with residents for her monthly "Town Talks" series, with next week's topic discussing how residents can combat digital fraud.

For next month's discussion, Morgan will be joined by assistant special agent in charge for FBI San Francisco Sid Patel, senior inspector for Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office Dave Mathers and Danville's chief technology officer Clancy Priest, to discuss the dangers of digital fraud and how residents can avoid getting scammed.

"Mayor Renee Morgan will be discussing the increasingly sophisticated threat of digital fraud and how to protect yourself from becoming a victim," town staff said. "The discussion will also include what to look out for, and most importantly how you can protect yourself and vulnerable friends and family from becoming victims of fraud."

Held on the first Friday of each month via Zoom, "Town Talks" provides residents the opportunity to virtually connect with their mayor and discuss some pressing issues facing the community.

Interested residents can ask questions during the talk using Zoom's chat feature or by emailing questions to [email protected] prior to the start of the program.

August's "Town Talks" will be at 9 a.m. next Friday (Aug. 6) and will be livestreamed via video teleconferencing app Zoom. Residents can register for the program online here.

Residents can also view a recording of the program on Danville's YouTube channel after it ends.

