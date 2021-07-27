New cases in detention facilities as supes consider vaccine mandate for county employees

COVID-19 is resurging in Contra Costa County, thanks to the delta variant and about 20% of the county's population over 12 remaining unvaccinated, health officials told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Supervisors said they want to explore making vaccination mandatory for county employees after officials said there's been a new outbreak in county detention facilities. There were 23 infections as of Monday, which county officials expect to grow as test results come back.

"Given that we quarantine everyone who comes into the jail for 10 days, I think it's a fair assumption that this isn't inmate-driven," Supervisor Karen Mitchoff said. "It's either a visitor or, unfortunately, a deputy or other staff."

"It's time to get beyond personal beliefs here, other than religious and medical reasons, and get vaccinated," Mitchoff said.

Dr. Ori Tzvieli, the county's deputy health officer, said there have been 2,800 new cases countywide in the past two weeks, and four times more hospitalizations this month than in June, when the state reopened.