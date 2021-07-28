San Ramon Regional to host blood drive amid national shortage

Amid a severe national shortage in available blood for hospitals, San Ramon Regional Medical Center is hosting a blood drive and is seeking residents to help donate and help save a life.

While the need is currently high for all types of blood, space is limited and residents are encouraged to register for the drive -- which will be held throughout the day on Aug. 5 -- as soon as possible.

"Hospitals across the country, including San Ramon Regional Medical Center, are experiencing critically limited supplies of blood and blood components as a result of a national blood shortage," hospital staff said.

"You can help us rebuild our blood inventory so we can continue providing the best possible healthcare. We encourage all eligible individuals to please make an appointment to give blood now and help save lives," they added.

San Ramon Regional staff say that the American Red Cross supplies approximately 40% of the nation’s blood, however the national organization is currently facing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise across the country, depleting the nation’s blood supply.