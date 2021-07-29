DA declines to prosecute Contra Costa deputies in 2018 in-custody death

No charges will be filed against two Contra Costa County sheriff deputies for the in-custody death of an Oakley man in 2018, according to a report released Wednesday by the county District Attorney's Office.

The investigation concluded there is insufficient evidence for criminal prosecution against Deputies Erik Vawter and Brian McDevitt. Both men were present when Michael Hernandez became unresponsive and without a pulse on Oct. 30, 2018, shortly after the deputies apprehended Hernandez for endangering his infant daughter and assaulting the child's mother, prosecutors said.

Hernandez was taken to a hospital, where additional attempts to revive him were made and he was eventually put on life support. The following day, he was taken off life support and declared dead.

The report is part of the Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incidents Protocol -- adopted by every law enforcement agency in the county -- that requires an investigation of all incidents where officers or civilians are shot or die during an encounter with law enforcement.

The sole purpose of the district attorney's investigation is to determine if there is proof beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was committed during a fatal encounter with law enforcement, prosecutors said.