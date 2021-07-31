Walnut Creek keeps outdoor dining program through 2021, considers permanent extension

Walnut Creek officials are considering whether to keep outdoor dining parklets a permanent fixture of the city after extending the city's outdoor dining program through the end of the year.

The Walnut Creek City Council unanimously approved the extension of the Walnut Creek Rebound program last week, enabling restaurants to maintain their outdoor dining spaces in areas like erstwhile street parking spaces.

Rebound also created curbside pickup zones near restaurants and retail businesses and closed a handful of streets downtown as restaurants expanded their footprints to accommodate outdoor dining during the pandemic.

According to Mayor Kevin Wilk, a survey of some 1,400 Walnut Creek residents found that 82% wanted to make the outdoor dining spaces permanent.

"It's thoroughly obvious to this council that people like this," Wilk said last week.