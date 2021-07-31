News

Walnut Creek keeps outdoor dining program through 2021, considers permanent extension

'It's thoroughly obvious to this council that people like this,' Mayor Wilk says

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Sat, Jul 31, 2021, 11:27 pm 0
Updated: Sun, Aug 1, 2021, 10:49 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Diners eat outside between Opa and Stadium Pub on a closed Lincoln Ave. in downtown Walnut Creek in June. (Photo by Ray Saint Germain/Bay City News)

Walnut Creek officials are considering whether to keep outdoor dining parklets a permanent fixture of the city after extending the city's outdoor dining program through the end of the year.

The Walnut Creek City Council unanimously approved the extension of the Walnut Creek Rebound program last week, enabling restaurants to maintain their outdoor dining spaces in areas like erstwhile street parking spaces.

Rebound also created curbside pickup zones near restaurants and retail businesses and closed a handful of streets downtown as restaurants expanded their footprints to accommodate outdoor dining during the pandemic.

According to Mayor Kevin Wilk, a survey of some 1,400 Walnut Creek residents found that 82% wanted to make the outdoor dining spaces permanent.

"It's thoroughly obvious to this council that people like this," Wilk said last week.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

The city launched the Rebound program in June 2020 in coordination with local groups like the Downtown Business Association and the city's Chamber of Commerce at a time when the state had temporarily banned indoor dining during the pandemic's early months.

While city officials have acknowledged a modest loss of revenue while the parking spaces are going unused by vehicles, they've argued widely available garage parking and the potential loss of local businesses, as well as their tax revenue, was worth the risk.

Walnut Creek city officials are also currently conducting outreach to determine which elements of Rebound to keep in 2022 and beyond, particularly in the city's bustling downtown.

Business owners are encouraged to contact the city at [email protected] to give feedback about the future of outdoor dining and business operations.

"I appreciate the fact that we're able to help restaurants recover from this pandemic and this disastrous economic collapse that happened over last year and help them a little bit further," Wilk said.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Walnut Creek keeps outdoor dining program through 2021, considers permanent extension

'It's thoroughly obvious to this council that people like this,' Mayor Wilk says

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Sat, Jul 31, 2021, 11:27 pm
Updated: Sun, Aug 1, 2021, 10:49 am

Walnut Creek officials are considering whether to keep outdoor dining parklets a permanent fixture of the city after extending the city's outdoor dining program through the end of the year.

The Walnut Creek City Council unanimously approved the extension of the Walnut Creek Rebound program last week, enabling restaurants to maintain their outdoor dining spaces in areas like erstwhile street parking spaces.

Rebound also created curbside pickup zones near restaurants and retail businesses and closed a handful of streets downtown as restaurants expanded their footprints to accommodate outdoor dining during the pandemic.

According to Mayor Kevin Wilk, a survey of some 1,400 Walnut Creek residents found that 82% wanted to make the outdoor dining spaces permanent.

"It's thoroughly obvious to this council that people like this," Wilk said last week.

The city launched the Rebound program in June 2020 in coordination with local groups like the Downtown Business Association and the city's Chamber of Commerce at a time when the state had temporarily banned indoor dining during the pandemic's early months.

While city officials have acknowledged a modest loss of revenue while the parking spaces are going unused by vehicles, they've argued widely available garage parking and the potential loss of local businesses, as well as their tax revenue, was worth the risk.

Walnut Creek city officials are also currently conducting outreach to determine which elements of Rebound to keep in 2022 and beyond, particularly in the city's bustling downtown.

Business owners are encouraged to contact the city at [email protected] to give feedback about the future of outdoor dining and business operations.

"I appreciate the fact that we're able to help restaurants recover from this pandemic and this disastrous economic collapse that happened over last year and help them a little bit further," Wilk said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.