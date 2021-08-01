2.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Mount Diablo

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 2.5 magnitude earthquake occurred at 10:38 p.m. Saturday in the Black Hills, about 6.3 miles east of Danville and just south of Mount Diablo.
The quake was centered at a depth of 8.9 km (5.5 miles).
Uploaded: Sun, Aug 1, 2021, 10:56 am The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 2.5 magnitude earthquake occurred at 10:38 p.m. Saturday in the Black Hills, about 6.3 miles east of Danville and just south of Mount Diablo. The quake was centered at a depth of 8.9 km (5.5 miles).
