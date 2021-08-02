Danville gearing up for return of outdoor community events downtown

The Danville Town Council is set to consider signing off on public street closures for a handful of community events downtown later this year as part of a light meeting agenda Tuesday evening.

So far, six community events organized by outside groups are looking for approval during the second half of 2021, along with one organization coming forward for an April 2022 fundraising hike, according to Lianna Adauto, economic development specialist for the town.

"The town has annually hosted large-scale community events in the downtown to build community, provide exposure to businesses, enhance quality of life, attract visitors and revitalize the economic health of Danville," Adauto wrote in a staff report. "As part of this approval, the town provides direct resources to event organizers to plan safe and successful events that will serve diverse audiences and create minimal disruption to surrounding areas."

The events up for consideration are the Kiwanis-Danville Parade on Sept. 4, Relics on Railroad Danville Antique and Art Faire on Sept. 6, San Ramon Valley High School's homecoming parade on Sept. 24, Danville Fallfest on Oct. 23-24, the Veterans Day Celebration from Nov. 11-14, the Lighting of the Old Oak Tree on Nov. 26 and The Ridge Hike for Prevention on April 10, 2022.

The council will consider approving the event requests as part of a six-item consent calendar, a collection of items deemed routine and voted upon all at once without discussion unless an individual item is pulled for separate consideration.