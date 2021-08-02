News

'Grab and run' thefts prompt Walnut Creek to consider police presence in Nordstrom

Council to debate plan that would rely on voluntary overtime, business reimbursing city

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 2, 2021, 4:45 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Walnut Creek police want to increase its presence in Nordstrom at Broadway Plaza, after a series of "grab and run" thefts officials believe may be connected to "organized retail crime groups."

The City Council will have to sign off on the increased police presence, which would be budgeted over the next year and come through voluntary overtime from officers, estimated to cost $231,514. Nordstrom would fully reimburse that amount to the city in quarterly payments.

The council will take up the matter at its Tuesday meeting. A staff report for the meeting says vehicles belonging to the same groups targeting high end stores around the Bay Area, have been captured on video casing Broadway Plaza.

"These thefts have resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost property and a perception that Nordstrom may be unsafe for patrons," the report says. "The Walnut Creek Nordstrom has experienced instances of this type of crime. Nordstrom security staff and management is concerned about the safety of their employees and their customers."

Officers volunteering for the assignment would be in uniform and subject to the regular police chain of command, which wouldn't require services outside their regular duties to the public. Officers would be enforcing state and local laws, not private rules, regulations and procedures of Nordstrom. Nothing precludes the officers from responding to other emergencies in the city. The agreement would last from Aug. 4, 2021 to Aug. 4, 2022.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

The Walnut Creek City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at the council chamber at 1666 North Main St. Face masks are required. The meeting can also be seen at www.zoom.us, webinar ID 829 0337 7920, passcode 167071.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

'Grab and run' thefts prompt Walnut Creek to consider police presence in Nordstrom

Council to debate plan that would rely on voluntary overtime, business reimbursing city

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 2, 2021, 4:45 pm

Walnut Creek police want to increase its presence in Nordstrom at Broadway Plaza, after a series of "grab and run" thefts officials believe may be connected to "organized retail crime groups."

The City Council will have to sign off on the increased police presence, which would be budgeted over the next year and come through voluntary overtime from officers, estimated to cost $231,514. Nordstrom would fully reimburse that amount to the city in quarterly payments.

The council will take up the matter at its Tuesday meeting. A staff report for the meeting says vehicles belonging to the same groups targeting high end stores around the Bay Area, have been captured on video casing Broadway Plaza.

"These thefts have resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost property and a perception that Nordstrom may be unsafe for patrons," the report says. "The Walnut Creek Nordstrom has experienced instances of this type of crime. Nordstrom security staff and management is concerned about the safety of their employees and their customers."

Officers volunteering for the assignment would be in uniform and subject to the regular police chain of command, which wouldn't require services outside their regular duties to the public. Officers would be enforcing state and local laws, not private rules, regulations and procedures of Nordstrom. Nothing precludes the officers from responding to other emergencies in the city. The agreement would last from Aug. 4, 2021 to Aug. 4, 2022.

The Walnut Creek City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at the council chamber at 1666 North Main St. Face masks are required. The meeting can also be seen at www.zoom.us, webinar ID 829 0337 7920, passcode 167071.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.