SRVUSD board set for final meeting before school starts next week

With the new academic year getting underway, the San Ramon Valley school board is set Tuesday to discuss increasing substitute teacher pay among other topics during its final regular meeting before the first day of school arrives next week.

The pay increases are designed as part of the San Ramon Valley Unified School District's strategy to address a shortage of subs seen in recent years, according to Superintendent John Malloy.

"This challenge amplified last year as school districts reopened their schools for in-person instruction while public health restrictions pertaining to COVID-19 were in place," Malloy said in a staff report to the board.

"Many local districts are in the process of altering their daily rates of pay for the coming school year to ensure their substitute needs for 2021-2022 are met. Accordingly, to recruit and retain a sufficient pool of quality substitute teachers to satisfy daily needs and remain competitive locally, staff recommends that the daily rates of pay for certificated substitutes be adjusted," Malloy added.

The new rate for daily subs will be $175 for one to 20 days, $200 for 21 to 60 days and $225 for 61 days or more. Each level is increased by $25 if the sub is a local retiree.