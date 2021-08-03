County supervisors want to require new developments to use electricity over gas

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors officially asked staff Tuesday to craft an ordinance amending the county building code to require electricity to be the sole source of power for all new residential and non-residential (hotel, office and retail) buildings, while prohibiting the installation of natural gas piping.

The board voted 4-1, with Supervisor Candace Andersen dissenting. Andersen said she wanted to see more details on sustainability and infrastructure and believes homeowners should have more options.

"It's important they have an opportunity to weigh in," Andersen said, referring to municipal advisory councils and others in unincorporated areas.

Supervisor Federal Glover, a member of the board's sustainability committee, said having staff write the ordinance doesn't preclude more discussion of issues brought up Tuesday.

"I don't think that we need to wait in terms of having our staff go out and start to put together that ordinance that we will have to review before approval in any event," Glover said.