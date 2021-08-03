Dublin Unified solidifies new superintendent's cabinet

BREAKING NEWS: Body on Ridge believed to be Kreycik

Wildy, who joins DUSD's executive cabinet, comes from Martinez Unified School District where he served as coordinator of technology services, overseeing daily operations and staff management in addition to network security and other responsibilities. While sheltering in place, Wildy supported tech initiatives to support teachers and students in remote learning.

“When we reward them, foster their growth and nourish their professional development, they are able to provide our students with the exceptional educational experience they deserve," Funk said. "Hiring the best people is the key to our success, and I believe David, Sharon, Jawan, and Sydney are the right people for this district.”

David Wildy, Sharon Spivack and Sydney Wu were unanimously confirmed as the district's new chief technology officer, senior director of special education and accounting manager, respectively, at the July 20 meeting. The appointment of a new human resources director, Jawan Eldridge, is pending board approval at an upcoming meeting on Aug. 10.

Dublin Unified School District welcomed three key new hires during a special Board of Trustees meeting late last month, and a fourth is expected to come on board in the days ahead.

The administrative cabinet "is now filled entirely and the only vacancy we have, outside of the cabinet, is a (Dublin High School) assistant principal position," according to Sarah Lopez, director of communications and community engagement for DUSD. "They are interviewing this week for this role and should have it filled soon."

Most recently a client support analyst at the Alameda County Office of Education, Wu is now in charge of troubleshooting and resolving problems for users related to accounting, payroll and software, as well as supporting other needs. Wu has a bachelor's of science degree from the University of California San Diego.

In addition to her work at Cupertino Unified, Spivack has also worked in special education leadership roles for the Santa Clara County Office of Education and the San Jose Unified School District. Spivack has a master's degree in special education from the University of New Mexico.

Spivack's resume extends to special education guidance and program management, and "brings a breadth of experience and a commitment to serving students who have needs based on their socio-economic situation, social/emotional issues, racial diversity, and diagnosed disabilities," DUSD officials said.

Spivack has 25 years of experience in education, including special education and site administration. Before signing on as DUSD's new special education senior director, Spivack was the program manager for special education and student services at Cupertino Union School District.

Prior to working at Martinez Unified, Wildy spent nearly 20 years at California State University East Bay, where he worked in the Department of Student Housing and Residence Life. Wildy has a master's degree in public administration, public management and policy analysis from CSU East Bay.

Dublin Unified solidifies new superintendent's cabinet

Chief technology officer appointed last month; Wildy moves down I-680 from Martinez USD