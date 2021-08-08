County to host first hearing for supervisorial redistricting process

Contra Costa County will host a public hearing on Tuesday to kick off its redistricting process, which occurs every 10 years.

In alliance with U.S. census data, counties must redraw their supervisorial districts to ensure each section is equal in population. The 2020 U.S. census data is to be released on Sept. 30, but county officials plan to move ahead with resident input beforehand.

"The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is committed to a robust redistricting and public outreach process with public hearings, public workshops, and a website with resources, including online mapping tools," Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Burgis said in a statement. "We will seek community input in selecting the next district map for supervisorial districts in our county and look forward to engaging the public in this important endeavor."

The hearing will include an overview of the process and its respective county website, an explanation on planned public outreach and more information on how the public can submit draft maps once Census data is released.

The hearing will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 10) during the county's Board of Supervisors meeting, available to watch virtually on the county's webpage, contracosta.ca.gov.