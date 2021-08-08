News

County to host first hearing for supervisorial redistricting process

Boundaries being redrawn after census

by Olivia Wynkoop / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Sun, Aug 8, 2021, 9:19 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Contra Costa County will host a public hearing on Tuesday to kick off its redistricting process, which occurs every 10 years.

In alliance with U.S. census data, counties must redraw their supervisorial districts to ensure each section is equal in population. The 2020 U.S. census data is to be released on Sept. 30, but county officials plan to move ahead with resident input beforehand.

"The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is committed to a robust redistricting and public outreach process with public hearings, public workshops, and a website with resources, including online mapping tools," Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Burgis said in a statement. "We will seek community input in selecting the next district map for supervisorial districts in our county and look forward to engaging the public in this important endeavor."

The hearing will include an overview of the process and its respective county website, an explanation on planned public outreach and more information on how the public can submit draft maps once Census data is released.

The hearing will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 10) during the county's Board of Supervisors meeting, available to watch virtually on the county's webpage, contracosta.ca.gov.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

More information on the redistricting process can be found at cocoredistricting.org.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

County to host first hearing for supervisorial redistricting process

Boundaries being redrawn after census

by Olivia Wynkoop / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Sun, Aug 8, 2021, 9:19 pm

Contra Costa County will host a public hearing on Tuesday to kick off its redistricting process, which occurs every 10 years.

In alliance with U.S. census data, counties must redraw their supervisorial districts to ensure each section is equal in population. The 2020 U.S. census data is to be released on Sept. 30, but county officials plan to move ahead with resident input beforehand.

"The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is committed to a robust redistricting and public outreach process with public hearings, public workshops, and a website with resources, including online mapping tools," Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Burgis said in a statement. "We will seek community input in selecting the next district map for supervisorial districts in our county and look forward to engaging the public in this important endeavor."

The hearing will include an overview of the process and its respective county website, an explanation on planned public outreach and more information on how the public can submit draft maps once Census data is released.

The hearing will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 10) during the county's Board of Supervisors meeting, available to watch virtually on the county's webpage, contracosta.ca.gov.

More information on the redistricting process can be found at cocoredistricting.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.