Harvest Festival returning to Pleasanton fairgrounds

"Our show was built on supporting the independent artist and small businessperson, so we are extremely glad to be able to continue that mission," Glenn said.

Now, after months of uncertainty, the Pleasanton Harvest Festival is set to open its doors again to artists and crafters, many of whom depend on the show as a platform to sell their products.

"We did unfortunately lose several exhibitors whose businesses went under, and we ourselves had to make the difficult decision to permanently close our San Jose show," she said.

Recycled metal art by Dan Shattuck, a 1988 graduate of Amador Valley High, will be on exhibit and for sale at the Pleasanton Harvest Festival. (Contributed photo)

"In 2020, we had a temporary rebrand to the 'Harvest Market,' which allowed us to operate under the same regulations that farmers markets did," said Nancy Glenn, owner of the Harvest Festival Original Art and Craft Show.

The Pleasanton Harvest Festival is returning to the Alameda County Fairgrounds from Aug. 13-15, part of the rebuilding year for many festivals and events. As always, it will feature handmade arts and crafts, a variety of food, strolling entertainers, artist demonstrations and more.

Another feature of the weekend is that attendees are able to directly interact with the artists and watch demonstrations, as well as have gifts personalized.

"It has a great selection of anything from crafts to fine crafts to fine art," Shattuck said. "And I like that they have the roving entertainment. It's a nice atmosphere."

Shattuck said he has been exhibiting at shows for 20 years and especially likes the Pleasanton Harvest Festival, which he remembers attending as a kid with his mom.

Exhibitors include Dan Shattuck, a 1988 graduate from Amador Valley High School, who now lives in Morro Bay and creates works of art and jewelry out of discarded silverware, metal objects and other recycled materials.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door, and can be used on any day and for re-entry throughout the festival. The festival is following health guidelines set forth by the county, including mask rules.

Today, the show has grown to encompass eight shows in California and Nevada but continues to only feature arts and crafts handmade in the United States.

"After being forced to postpone several of our shows last year due to COVID, we couldn't be more excited to be back," Glenn said.

The Harvest Festivals are known as one of the West Coast's largest indoor art and craft shows, offering thousands of American handmade crafts, including original art, jewelry, pottery, clothing, specialty foods, home decor, photography, specialty foods, toys and more. Elegant Brie, based out of Pleasanton, is another local exhibitor.

Harvest Festival returning to Pleasanton fairgrounds

Huge arts-and-crafts show set for Aug. 13-15