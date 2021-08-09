Danville commission to review new commercial building proposed on Front Street

Slideshow Early rendering shows concept for commercial building proposed for 212 Front St. (Image courtesy of town of Danville) Map shows the location and zoning areas in downtown Danville. (Image courtesy of town of Danville) This is the current building at the property. (Image courtesy of town of Danville) Overhead map shows parcel dividing line at the property. San Ramon Creek is visible at the backside of the property as well. (Image courtesy of town of Danville) Previous Next

The Danville Planning Commission is set for an early discussion Tuesday on an equity firm's proposal to construct a new two-story commercial building on Front Street in downtown Danville.

The 3,395-square-foot building, which would include a mezzanine area in addition to two floors of commercial space, would replace the existing cottage-sized building at 212 Front St. -- a property that includes two parcels, both of which are encumbered by San Ramon Creek and associated flood control drainage.

"Because of these site constraints, the applicant is requesting several variances from the development standards applicable to the site. The town believes it to be prudent to discuss these issues with the Planning Commission before proceeding further with this proposal," town project planner David Crompton wrote in his staff report to the commission.

Among the requests from Capital Equity Management Group are relaxed requirements for setbacks, floor-area ratio, height and parking. The property is located within the town's Downtown Business District (DBD) Area 3, old town mixed-use.

Tuesday's discussion on the Front Street project is designed as a study session for commissioners to provide early feedback on the project concept before it advances further. The public meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 10), to be held over Zoom.