Danville commission to review new commercial building proposed on Front Street

The Danville Planning Commission is set for an early discussion Tuesday on an equity firm's proposal to construct a new two-story commercial building on Front Street in downtown Danville.
The 3,395-square-foot building, which would include a mezzanine area in addition to two floors of commercial space, would replace the existing cottage-sized building at 212 Front St. -- a property that includes two parcels, both of which are encumbered by San Ramon Creek and associated flood control drainage.
"Because of these site constraints, the applicant is requesting several variances from the development standards applicable to the site. The town believes it to be prudent to discuss these issues with the Planning Commission before proceeding further with this proposal," town project planner David Crompton wrote in his staff report to the commission.
Among the requests from Capital Equity Management Group are relaxed requirements for setbacks, floor-area ratio, height and parking. The property is located within the town's Downtown Business District (DBD) Area 3, old town mixed-use.
Tuesday's discussion on the Front Street project is designed as a study session for commissioners to provide early feedback on the project concept before it advances further. The public meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 10), to be held over Zoom.
In other business
* The commission will consider a landowner's request to subdivide the 2.6-acre parcel at 932 La Gonda Way into four single-family residential lots.
The project, of which town planning staff recommend approval, would include removing one 22-inch coast live oak tree protected under town ordinance, citing the tree's declining health and its location that would inhibit the creation of a hammerhead turnaround needed for fire protection. To mitigate the tree removal, multiple replacement oak trees would need to be planted onsite.
* Town staff also recommend the commissioners endorse another landowner's request to subdivide 2460 Tassajara Lane into two single-family residential lots. The site currently has one residence under construction.
