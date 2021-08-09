Danville council to discuss allowing beer and wine vendors at farmers' market

The council's study session is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 10) at the Danville Town Offices at 510 La Gonda Way.

Tuesday's meeting, designed as a study session with no final decisions to be made, will give a sense of direction about any desired changes to the existing encroachment permit to authorize alcohol vendors to be permitted at the market.

"Town staff has reached out to the operators of the market to seek their opinion on adding these types of vendors and will pass along any feedback. We do know that of the approximately 40 markets operated by Pacific Coast Farmers Market, at this point only three allow beer or wine vendors," city attorney Robert Ewing wrote in his staff report .

Licenses from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control would permit the respective sale of wine and beer at certified farmers' markets, such as the Danville Farmers' Market. Both licenses allow the vendor to also give "instructional tasting," which must occur in a roped off area.

The Danville Town Council is set for a study session Tuesday morning to talk about the possibility of allowing beer and wine vendors at the downtown farmers' market.

An attribute match is based on the community having similarities to Danville's size, population, or cultural and economic issues and goals. A connection match checks if the community has existing connections or ties with the other community's heritage or culture.

Four criteria must be reviewed in the policy for Danville (Calif.) to work with another city: an attribute match, a connection match, resource availability and an ethical match.

The town's friendship city policy states that the purpose of a friendship city relationship is to encourage relationships with other cities that will be "mutually beneficial, create an atmosphere of goodwill, and initiate information exchanges between communities."

* Accompanying the discussion of the market, another item of interest is the exploration of Danville, Ky., as a potential "friendship city" for the local Danville.

* The study session will also discuss setting the Town Council meeting dates for 2022 and coordinate the 2022 legal holidays to be observed by the town.

ARPA funding awarded to Danville and potential uses for the funds can be found in the full text of the federal bill . The Town Council will consider options for how to best use funds to help economic recovery while contributing to the greatest possible community benefit.

* The council will talk about the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), which provides $1.9 trillion in relief funding to aid the United States' recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the $10,647,738 Danville has been awarded in "Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds" under the ARPA.

Resource availability asks for sufficient volunteer support to coordinate activities for a partnership with the proposed friendship city. An ethical match searches for the community being a stable and ethical local government.

* After the discussions, the meeting will be relocated to 500 La Gonda Way for the council to tour the new Danville Police Department facility.

* The final presentation for the meeting will cover the preparation for the 40th Annual Mayor's Installation and Community Service Awards event. Scheduled for Dec. 21, the Town Council study session meeting will provide details on the event time and location.

Council study sessions are usually held on the second Tuesday of each month, with exceptions in January, August and November. With 11 legal holidays celebrated by Danville each year, the meetings will be adjusted to fit with the observed holidays.

Danville council to discuss allowing beer and wine vendors at farmers' market

Also: Town considers friendship city partnership with Kentucky counterpart