District attorney clears county sheriff's deputy of criminal liability for 2018 fatal shooting

A Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy lawfully shot and killed a suspect during an attempted arrest in 2018, according to the results of an investigation released Monday by the District Attorney's Office.

The investigation concludes that Deputy Matthew Gauthier did not break the law when he shot and killed Paul Ridgeway while trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant on Dec. 5, 2018.

Gauthier shot Ridgeway eight times after Ridgeway allegedly fired a single shot from a 9 mm handgun, narrowly missing the deputy's head.

Ridgeway, an alleged member of the Family Affiliated Irish Mafia gang, was wanted on a no-bail warrant from another county for evading and resisting arrest, sheriff's officials said at the time of the shooting.

Gauthier tried to arrest Ridgeway at about 9:30 a.m. near Adelaide Drive and Pacheco Boulevard in an unincorporated part of the county near Martinez but Ridgeway allegedly ran when he saw the deputy coming, according to the District Attorney's Office.