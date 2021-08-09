Police officer injured in alleged deliberate collision by Danville man

A Danville motorcycle police officer suffered minor injuries Monday afternoon in a collision with a Ford Focus that was driven by a man allegedly trying to avoid a traffic stop.

The officer tried to stop a black Ford Focus at 1:33 p.m. Monday after 31-year-old Danville resident Ryan Ohlson had allegedly been speeding in it on Diablo Road and Ackerman Drive.

Police said Ohlson allegedly twice tried to collide with the officer on his bike. Ohlson allegedly succeeded the second time at Diablo Road and Alamatos Drive.

Following the collision, Ohlson and his car were found in the Las Trampas Regional Wilderness Park in San Ramon, according to police.

Ohlson was taken to the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of evading a police officer, assault of a police officer and hit-and-run.