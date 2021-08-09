News

Police officer injured in alleged deliberate collision by Danville man

31-year-old later caught at Las Trampas park

by Keith Burbank / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 9, 2021, 9:14 pm 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A Danville motorcycle police officer suffered minor injuries Monday afternoon in a collision with a Ford Focus that was driven by a man allegedly trying to avoid a traffic stop.

The officer tried to stop a black Ford Focus at 1:33 p.m. Monday after 31-year-old Danville resident Ryan Ohlson had allegedly been speeding in it on Diablo Road and Ackerman Drive.

Police said Ohlson allegedly twice tried to collide with the officer on his bike. Ohlson allegedly succeeded the second time at Diablo Road and Alamatos Drive.

Following the collision, Ohlson and his car were found in the Las Trampas Regional Wilderness Park in San Ramon, according to police.

Ohlson was taken to the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of evading a police officer, assault of a police officer and hit-and-run.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Police officer injured in alleged deliberate collision by Danville man

31-year-old later caught at Las Trampas park

by Keith Burbank / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 9, 2021, 9:14 pm

A Danville motorcycle police officer suffered minor injuries Monday afternoon in a collision with a Ford Focus that was driven by a man allegedly trying to avoid a traffic stop.

The officer tried to stop a black Ford Focus at 1:33 p.m. Monday after 31-year-old Danville resident Ryan Ohlson had allegedly been speeding in it on Diablo Road and Ackerman Drive.

Police said Ohlson allegedly twice tried to collide with the officer on his bike. Ohlson allegedly succeeded the second time at Diablo Road and Alamatos Drive.

Following the collision, Ohlson and his car were found in the Las Trampas Regional Wilderness Park in San Ramon, according to police.

Ohlson was taken to the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of evading a police officer, assault of a police officer and hit-and-run.

Comments

Malcolm Hex
Registered user
San Ramon
3 hours ago
Malcolm Hex, San Ramon
Registered user
3 hours ago

The suspect purposely collided with the officer during a traffic stop, and then fled the scene.

The suspect then fled the scene hoping he could hide in Las Trampas.

What a Coward

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.