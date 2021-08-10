Campaign aims to eliminate racism's effect on health of Black moms, babies

Participating counties include Alameda Contra Costa, San Francisco, Santa Clara, and Solano.

Research published in 2019 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that for every 100,000 U.S. births, 41 Black women died from pregnancy-related causes compared to 13 white women. The research looked at deaths between 2007 and 2016.

In California, Black infants die at two to four times the rate of other groups, according to the state's Department of Public Health.

"We deserve to have healthy births, for our babies to be taken care of," said soul and R&B musician and activist Goapele, who served as a campaign spokesperson, in a statement. "See us, hear us, know our stories and help uplift us."

Public health officials also said poor birth outcomes among Black women persist even when they get pregnant at an optimal age, are well-educated or have a high income.

In addition to research, the testimonies of Black women are helping to inform the campaign.

"The serious challenges that Black moms are facing in regards to health and their community is because of racism," Sharayah Alexander, a Black mother in Alameda County, said in a statement.

"When we start listening to Black mothers, that's when we're going to start seeing health issues decline," Alexander said.

Health professionals may be able to help by taking implicit bias training, partnering with doulas and midwives, and creating systems to report and address racism in health facilities.

"We must take action now to root out racism and bias and repair the harm it inflicts on the health and lives of Black mothers, families and babies," state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, said in a statement.

Funding for Skinner's Senate Bill 65 was included in the latest state budget. Called the California "Momnibus" Act, it aims to improve the health of Black moms and their babies.

More work is expected from county and campaign leaders. County leaders are expected to provide Black moms and their families the opportunity to share their stories around birth justice.

Campaign leaders are expected to work with policymakers to shed light on policies that disrupt racism and help Black parents have healthy children.