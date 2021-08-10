News

Cyclist seriously injured in Dublin collision; driver arrested in San Ramon

Sedan fled scene but later located in grocery store parking lot, police say

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

A bicyclist sustained serious injuries but is now in stable condition in a hospital after being involved in a collision with a sedan that drove away on Tassajara Road but was later spotted and its driver arrested in San Ramon on Monday evening, according to Dublin police.

The driver, a 56-year-old man from San Ramon, was booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, according to Dublin police Capt. Nate Schmidt.

The situation began unfolding around 7 p.m. Monday when reports came in about a vehicle vs. bicycle collision in the area of Tassajara Road and Palisades Drive within the Dublin city limits, Schmidt said.

The 51-year-old cyclist was found with serious injuries, but the car involved -- a BMW sedan -- did not stop at the scene following the crash, according to Schmidt. The primary cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The bicyclist was transported to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, where they were listed in stable condition and were expected to make a full recovery, Schmidt said on Tuesday.

The driver was located by the San Ramon Police Department in the Safeway shopping center parking lot on Bollinger Canyon Road later on Monday, according to Schmidt. Officers placed him under arrest in connection with the hit-and-run.

The arrestee's name is being withheld in accordance with Embarcadero Media's policy on identifying suspects before prosecutors file formal charges for certain crimes.

