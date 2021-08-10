Family: Pleasanton agrees to settle lawsuit over Jacob Bauer's death for $5.9M, police policy changes

"No parent should ever have to live with the visions of the violent death of their child," Rose Bauer added. "Jacob lost his life over a few broken bottles at a grocery store. I hope this settlement creates real changes to stop police from using excessive force against the mentally ill."

"An important part of this settlement is our ability to meet directly with the Pleasanton Chief of Police to discuss and see implemented critically needed policy changes which help support the mentally ill when they encounter PPD," John Bauer said in a statement.

As part of the policy shift, the non-monetary elements of the agreement include a mandatory listening session between the city's police chief and John Bauer and Rose Bauer to help ensure meaningful changes are made, according to their attorneys.

The city of Pleasanton and the parents of Jacob Bauer have agreed to settle the lawsuit brought over the local man's death in police custody in 2018 for $5.9 million and policy changes around mental health response by the Pleasanton Police Department, the family's attorneys announced Tuesday morning.

Pleasanton Police Chief David Swing responded to the settlement news by sharing a statement on behalf of the department, saying, "The City's insurance carrier, Bay Cities Joint Powers Insurance Authority, approved a settlement in the civil case involving the in-custody death of Jacob Bauer."

Bauer's parents, who sued the city and police department in June 2019, disagreed with the official conclusions, including arguing their third-party autopsy determined their son died as a result of asphyxia during physical restraint by police.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office cleared officers Brad Middleton and Jonathan Chin of criminal culpability for Bauer's death in 2020, concluding the use of force was reasonable given the circumstances and citing the county coroner's determination of methamphetamine toxicity as the cause of death.

Jacob Bauer died at a local hospital less than two hours after being restrained following a physical confrontation with Pleasanton police officers outdoors in the Oak Hills Shopping Center after the 38-year-old man was spotted breaking bottles inside Raley's.

"Under the Memorandum of Coverage between the City and BCJPIA, BCJPIA (and CARMA), at its own expense, has the right to assume control of the negotiation and settlement of any case which it determines, in its sole discretion, to have a reasonable probability of resulting in an ultimate net loss in excess of the City's retained limit (deductible) of $250,000. Based on this provision, BCJPIA assumed control of this case. I do not have any additional comments," Sodergren told the Weekly.

"The Alameda County District Attorney's Office conducted an extensive investigation into the conduct of the officers and determined none of the involved officers committed a crime related to the level of force used. The Pleasanton Police Department values the sanctity of life and continues to extend its most sincere condolences to the Bauer family," added Swing, who was not police chief at the time Bauer's death occurred.

Family: Pleasanton agrees to settle lawsuit over Jacob Bauer's death for $5.9M, police policy changes

Spotlight has been on case since confrontation near Raley's turned deadly in 2018