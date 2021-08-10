Pleasanton Preps: Lady Cavs win national rugby tournament in Utah

Despite a challenging year full of disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, some nagging injuries and some major coaching changes, the girls rallied when it counted, bringing their skills and determination to beat some fierce competition and taking the win in the U18 Girls' competition in Utah.

The Lady Cavaliers are part of Pleasanton Cavaliers Rugby Club and consist of a group of middle and high school girls from the Tri-Valley and greater East Bay.

The competition was extremely challenging; likewise were the Utah playing conditions for a traditionally winter-based sport being run during the height of summer, at altitude.

The two-day event was a similar format to that recently seen at the Tokyo Olympics and was well-represented by teams from all over the country eager to earn the reputation of being the best in their respective division.

Local underdog rugby team, Pleasanton Cavaliers, brought home the trophy after a successful run by its team of under-18 girls at the North American Invitational (NAI) 7's tournament last month in Salt Lake City.

The twins have been playing racquetball since they were 11 years old. They train under Pablo Fajre from the Bay Club in Pleasanton.

Arya also won the gold for singles Division A for girls 16, and Esha earned the silver for the same division. The twins also took silver in girls doubles for age 16 and are bringing home six medals together.

Esha won gold in mixed-doubles with her partner while her twin Arya took the silver medal. They played with Nikhil Prasad from Washington High in Fremont and Gatlin Sutherland from Great Falls High in Montana, respectively.

Arya Cyril and Esha Cyril, twin sisters, doubles partners and current seniors from the Quarry Lane School in Dublin, recently competed at the USA Racquetball 2021 National Junior Championships held in Iowa.

Six athletes from the Pleasanton-based FTC Track Club competed at the U.S. Track and Field Association National Junior Olympics Track and Field Championships held over six days in late July in Jacksonville, Fla.

As a member of the junior synchronized swimming team, Nakari earned gold in the team competition as her team beat out 14 other teams. Despite the pandemic and numerous canceled competitions, Nakari and the rest of the team worked tirelessly over this past year, leading the team to victory.

Selina Nakari, a 16-year-old junior at Amador Valley High School, won a gold medal at the 2021 Junior Olympics Championships in Colorado Springs, Colo., as a member of the Santa Clara Aquamaids on July 2.

Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his "Pleasanton Preps" column, email [email protected]

Anderson also competed in the 100-meter dash, high jump and long jump. Lim also competed in 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles. Fillari took part in the 100-meter and 200-meter runs, with Galvez running in the 200 and 400.

Liam Swadley competed in the 15-16 high jump, and Chase Dinkel in the 400-meter hurdles and triple jump in the 17-18 division.

"It was incredible to have so many of our FTC athletes competing on a national stage, and I'm immensely proud of all of them," FTC coach Jorge Quero said.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you education news. Become a member today.

Pleasanton Preps: Lady Cavs win national rugby tournament in Utah

Also: Cyrils star in racquetball tourney, Nakari takes gold with Aquamaids