Take Us Along! Delivering wheelchairs with care in Ecuador

Students and chaperones from the Wheelchair Foundation's school program "From The Heart" deliver wheelchairs in Guayaquil, Ecuador on July 16. Tri-Valley volunteers in photo with recipients are Sarah Schomaker, Alexa Selimos, Camille Cline, Savannah Fried, Abby Fried, Don Routh, Josh Routh, Craig Fryer, Keri Fryer, Kevin Fryer, Brandon Fryer and Cody Chrisman.

