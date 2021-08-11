News

Take Us Along! Delivering wheelchairs with care in Ecuador

by Pleasanton Weekly staff

Wed, Aug 11, 2021

Students and chaperones from the Wheelchair Foundation's school program "From The Heart" deliver wheelchairs in Guayaquil, Ecuador on July 16. Tri-Valley volunteers in photo with recipients are Sarah Schomaker, Alexa Selimos, Camille Cline, Savannah Fried, Abby Fried, Don Routh, Josh Routh, Craig Fryer, Keri Fryer, Kevin Fryer, Brandon Fryer and Cody Chrisman.

To submit your "Take Us Along" entry, email your photograph to [email protected] Be sure to identify who is in the photo (names listed from left to right), the location, the date and any relevant details about where you took your Weekly.

